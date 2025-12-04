Kraken And Deutsche Börse Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Bridge Traditional And Digital Markets

Kraken, one of the world’s longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, and Deutsche Börse Group, one of the world’s leading financial market infrastructures, today announced a strategic partnership to create unified access across traditional and digital asset markets.

Effective immediately, the two firms will leverage their complementary capabilities to bridge traditional financial markets and the digital asset economy. Spanning trading, custody, settlement, collateral management, and tokenized assets, the partnership will unlock a new range of enhanced products and services that deliver frictionless access to both ecosystems, creating a holistic experience for institutional clients.

In the first phase of the partnership, Kraken will integrate directly with 360T, a Deutsche Börse Group subsidiary and one of the world’s largest foreign-exchange trading venues. The integration will give Kraken clients access to competitive, bank-grade FX liquidity through one of the deepest global liquidity pools available, significantly improving fiat on- and off-ramp efficiency while ensuring institutional-grade execution and reliability.

The partnership will also leverage Kraken Embed to expand institutional crypto access across Deutsche Börse Group’s network. Together, the companies will develop advanced white-label solutions enabling banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions to offer secure, compliant crypto trading and custody services to clients across Europe and the U.S.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the two companies plan to make Eurex-listed derivatives available to trade on Kraken, broadening access to Europe’s largest regulated futures and options marketplace. The collaboration will also allow Deutsche Börse Group clients to trade cryptocurrencies and derivatives via Crypto Finance, as well as through Kraken’s exchange, to service enhanced end-client models, while leveraging Clearstream and Crypto Finance, both Deutsche Börse Group subsidiaries, for custody.

Kraken and Deutsche Börse Group will also work together to integrate xStocks within 360X’s ecosystem, significantly expanding the reach of one of the most widely adopted tokenized equity standards globally. In addition, Deutsche Börse Group and Kraken will work to enable the distribution of securities held in custody at Clearstream in a tokenized form to Kraken’s client base.

The partnership also establishes a framework for geographical access: Kraken will offer its U.S. capabilities to Deutsche Börse Group’s institutional clients seeking exposure to crypto and tokenized assets, while Deutsche Börse Group will provide its European infrastructure and services to Kraken’s global client base. This two-way integration underscores the shared vision to connect traditional and digital markets seamlessly.

“Our partnership with Deutsche Börse Group demonstrates what happens when two infrastructures designed for scale and trust intersect,” said Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Kraken. “By linking traditional and digital markets across a wide range of asset classes, we’re building a holistic foundation for the next generation of financial innovation: defined by efficiency, openness, and client access.”