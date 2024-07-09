Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Korean Retail Investors Were Active Purchasers Of ETFs Listed In The United States In June

Date 09/07/2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that Korean retail investors were active purchasers of ETFs listed in the United States in June.  During June, 26 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the United States. The number of ETFs on the top 50 list increased by 3 from 23 in May, it is up by 1 from 25 in April, and it is up by 1 from March.

Highlights

  • In June, 26 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the US.
  • Thirteen of the twenty-six ETFs on the top 50 list provide leverage or inverse exposure.
  • The largest purchase was US$2.04 billion of the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3X SHS ETF listed in the US.

 

                                   Top 10 overseas ETF purchased in June

ETF Name

Purchase Amount in USD

DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF

                                       2,041,116,784

GRANITESHARES 1.5X LONG NVDA DAILY ETF

                                       1,351,814,086

DIREXION SHARES ETF TRUST DAILY

                                           650,198,099

PROSHARES ULTRAPRO QQQ ETF

                                           388,084,022

DIREXION DAILY TSLA BULL 1.5X SHARES

                                           277,674,185

PROSHARES ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ ETF

                                           243,293,799

DIREXION DAILY 20 YEAR PLUS DRX DLY 20+ YR TREAS BULL 3X SPLR 953438320 US25459W5408

                                           203,240,205

SPDR SP 500 ETF TRUST

                                           175,454,862

GRNTSHR 1.5X ETF

                                           160,156,256

2X BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF

                                           144,030,064

Source, Korea Securities Depository. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

 

The ETFs industry in South Korea has 1,255 ETF, with assets of $122.57 Bn, from 37 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of June, according to data from ETFGI. Twenty six percent of the ETFs in Korea provide leverage or inverse exposure and account for 10.4% of the overall assets invested in the ETF industry in Korea.

Asset Growth in the ETFs industry in Korea at the end of June

ETFGI_Korea_ETFs_Jun24.jpg

