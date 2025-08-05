Korean Investment Management Launches KIM ACE China AI Big Tech TOP2+Active ETF, Tracking The Solactive China AI Big Tech Top 2+ Index

Solactive is pleased to announce its latest collaboration with Korea Investment Management (KIM), marking the launch of the KIM ACE China AI Big Tech TOP2+Active ETF, which tracks the Solactive China AI Big Tech Top 2+ Index. This product is designed to capture China’s leading innovators across artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and intelligent industrial technologies.

Morgan Stanley projects China to become a global AI leader by 2030, with its core AI industry potentially reaching $140 billion and achieving a 52% return on invested capital. This growth, driven by government support and a focus on computing efficiency, could expand the broader AI industry and related sectors -including infrastructure and component suppliers- to $1.4 trillion.[1]

The Solactive China AI Big Tech Top 2+ Index focuses on two high-impact technology categories: (1) Cognitive Tech & Digital Platforms and (2) Intelligent Systems & Industrial Tech. The index selects 25 companies from each category, ranked by thematic relevance using ARTIS®, Solactive’s proprietary natural language processing algorithm. Eligible companies must be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Shanghai Connect, or Shenzhen Connect, with a minimum market cap of USD 2 billion with minimum ADV of USD 30,000,000. The ARTIS® algorithm ensures that only those with significant AI and tech exposure are included, across sectors such as cloud platforms, smart mobility, semiconductors, and industrial automation. The top company in each category receives a 25% weight, recognizing its outsized influence. Remaining constituents are market-cap weighted, capped at 5%, ensuring diversification while maintaining thematic purity. The index rebalances annually to reflect structural shifts in the tech ecosystem.

The ETF listed on 29th July on the Korean Stock Exchange with the ticker code “0087F0.KS”.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “China’s ambition to lead in AI and next-generation industrial technologies is no longer a mere vision—it’s embedded in policy, investment, and market momentum. We are glad to collaborate with KIM to provide investors with a structured way to track the leading giants and fast movers driving this transformation.”

[1] AI in China: A Sleeping Giant Awakens, Mogan Stanley, May 22nd, 2025