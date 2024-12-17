Kiwoom Asset Management Launches KIWOOM KOSEF US Quantum Computing ETF, Tracking Solactive U.S. Quantum Computing Index

Solactive is pleased to announce a further collaboration with Kiwoom Asset Management. The South Korean issuer is launching the KIWOOM KOSEF US Quantum Computing ETF that tracks the Solactive U.S. Quantum Computing Index. The product aims to provide investors with focused exposure to the quantum computing value chain, including infrastructure, software, cryptography, and artificial intelligence applications.

Quantum computing, with its unparalleled potential to solve complex problems exponentially faster than traditional computers, it is becoming a game-changer for a wide range of industries, from drug discovery to financial modeling. Recent breakthroughs in quantum chip development such as improved accuracy and qubit stability have enabled the development of more reliable and practical quantum computing applications, further driving the growth of this sector. The U.S. government has recognized the strategic importance of quantum computing, with a proposed US$2.5 billion funding from the advanced DOE Quantum Leadership Act of 2024 to boost U.S. quantum research and development.[1] The quantum computer hardware market is forecasted to surpass US$10 billion by 2045 with a CAGR of 30%[2], which represents a skyrocketing demand for quantum computing hardware, as well as significant growth opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the potential of this sector and its broader value chain.

The Solactive U.S. Quantum Computing Index captures the top 20 U.S. listed companies, at the forefront of quantum computing innovation. Utilizing Solactive’s proprietary ARTIS® natural language processing tool, the index ensures precise thematic alignment by selecting companies actively advancing quantum technologies, in critical segments such as infrastructure and hardware, quantum AI and machine learning, specialized software and applications, and next-generation quantum cryptography. Rebalanced semi-annually, the index remains responsive to market developments and ensures constant relevance in this rapidly shifting sector.

The ETF is listed on 17th December on the Korean Stock Exchange with the ticker “498270.KS”.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We are grateful to collaborate with Kiwoom Asset Management on this innovative theme, quantum computing. It represents a transformative shift in technology, offering solutions to challenges previously thought insurmountable. With the Solactive U.S. Quantum Computing Index, we aim to provide investors with an efficient way to access the pioneers of this innovative space, reflecting our commitment in capturing the growth of a technology-driven future.”

Seongin Jeong, Head of ETF Business Department at Kiwoom Asset Management, commented: “Quantum computing is expected to play an integral role in the growth of high-tech industries, including the AI industry, in the coming years. We believe this ETF can be a good investment instrument as an early entry point into an innovative industry that is poised for rapid long-term growth.”