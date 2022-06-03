Kinarus, A Basel-Based Clinical-Stage Pharmaceutical Company, Lists On SIX Swiss Exchange

As of 3 June 2022, the shares of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (to be renamed from Perfect Holding SA) are listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange. Kinarus is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on patient-oriented treatments to those suffering from viral, respiratory and ophthalmic diseases. Kinarus reversely merged into Perfect Holding SA, which was listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 1999.

With an opening price of CHF 0.095 per share, the company achieved a market capitalization of around CHF 101.6 million. The change of name from “Perfect Holding SA” to “Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG”, the change of the ticker symbol from “PRFN” to “KNRS” and other corporate actions are expected to be implemented in the near future.

Dr. Alexander Bausch, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors Kinarus, states: “The entire Kinarus team considers the successful listing on SIX Swiss Exchange as a first step into an exciting yet demanding new journey. The listing will facilitate the acceleration of our clinical development programs and, on top of COVID-19, ultimately help in bringing differentiated treatments to patients suffering from Wet Macular Degeneration (wet AMD), Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) as well as other severe viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases.”

Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX, says: “According to the Swiss Biotech Report 2022, the Swiss biotech industry was able to raise more than CHF 3.3 billion in 2021, with roughly CHF 2.5 billion collected by public companies. This illustrates how important public capital markets are for the biotech industry in order to finance product developments. I wish Kinarus a lot of success in developing new treatments for diseases. This can change the lives of affected people for the better.”

More information about Kinarus: www.kinarus.com

The Swiss Biotech Report 2022: www.swissbiotech.org/report/