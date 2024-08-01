Kimsey Consulting Releases 16,000+ Record Dataset Charting 20-Years Of “Who Bought What, Where And When” For Capital Markets Technology

Kimsey Consulting, a long-established provider of research and data on Trading and related technologies, is today announcing the release of a major new dataset and report series providing unparalleled coverage of the Worldwide Market for Capital Markets Technology. Updated weekly, the 16,000+ record dataset, tracks disclosed technology purchasing since 2005, to enable “Who, What, Where and When” analysis.

Current observations include –

Europe is the largest regional market for Capital Markets Technology, with a global share of 42% (52 weeks ending 28 June ’24) though this has declined from the 2020 high of almost 49%.

Within Europe, the UK is the dominant country market (36%) and globally continues as the second largest country market behind the US.

With a global share of 24.3% Asia is only marginally behind the Americas, with data suggesting that the region’s global share will soon surpass the Americas, not seen since 2016/17.

Globally, Banks (36%) followed by Investment & Funds Management (34%) are the two largest customer segments, though this varies by geography and technology – for instance in the US around 46% of the market is accounted by Investment & Funds Management firms.

When looking at business areas covered by technology, Post-Trade currently accounts for more than 2/3rds of Capital Market technology investments - the highest since the current dataset began (2005), followed by Pre-Trade (44%) and At-Trade (32%).

Stephen Kimsey, Managing Director of the long-established Capital Markets Technology research company, commented, “In an industry where the majority of technology vendors are privately-owned, and where the end-customer is understandably reticent when it comes to disclosing what tech they use, let alone where and why, a robust, verifiable and significant dataset provides an invaluable resource for Capital Markets technology vendors, buyers, investors, consultants and other industry observers seeking data to power their decision making.”

Data is available as either geographically focussed and quarterly-updated PDF/Excel reports (with a total of 4,000+ tables and 4,000+charts), or as a more frequently updated Raw Data file.