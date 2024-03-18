Kick-Off Of Euronext STAR Conference 2024

From 19 to 21 March, Euronext will host its annual STAR Conference in Milan

59 companies listed on the Borsa Italiana’s STAR segment will meet the over 265 investors representing nearly 170 investment firms

More than 2700 meetings organised

The 23rd edition of the Euronext's STAR Conference in Milan will kick off tomorrow until 21 March 2024 at Palazzo Mezzanotte, headquarters of Borsa Italiana.

The conference offers the unique opportunity to companies listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, excellences of the entrepreneurial community of our country, to meet with local and international investors.

More than 2,700 meetings have been organised for the 59 STAR companies attending, with 266 investors representing 166 investment firms, of which 44% foreign investors, from 15 countries (including France 10%, Germany 9%, UK 8%, Switzerland 7%, Nordics 3%, Spain 2% and the USA 2%), and with 90 analysts and brokers representatives supporting the conference.

Borsa Italiana’s STAR segment and the Euronext STAR Conference demonstrate Euronext's commitment to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at every stage of their growth path, ensuring their continued success in the marketplace and facilitating dialogue with investors.

Euronext is the leading Equity listing venue in Europe and offers companies access to a large pool of investors and a financial ecosystem tailored to their specific needs.

STAR Segment

Borsa Italiana‘s STAR segment includes 71 listed companies, with a total market capitalisation of approximately €48.1 billion (data as of 29 February 2024). STAR companies meet the highest standards of excellence in terms of liquidity, transparency and corporate governance. They are distinguished by a clear strategic vision, good competitive positioning and solid financial results.

The STAR segment represents companies belonging to 10 different sectors. In order of market capitalisation: Industrials, Health Care, Technology, Financials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Utilities, Real Estate, Basic Materials e Telecommunications. Maintaining high standards of excellence and sector diversification, Euronext STAR is a leading segment for investors seeking high-quality investment opportunities in small and mid-cap companies listed on Borsa Italiana’s market.

Fabrizio Testa, CEO of Borsa Italiana, said: “For over twenty years, Borsa Italiana has facilitated the dialogue between STAR companies and investors through initiatives such as the Euronext STAR Conference. This is a much-awaited event for the financial community, an opportunity to discuss companies' annual results and strategies with local and international investors. Today Borsa Italiana, part of leading pan European infrastructure, Euronext, has an efficient and constantly evolving market structure benefitting all market participants, who can now gain from Europe's largest liquidity pool”

The listed companies on Euronext STAR Milan attending the Conference are:

Abitare in, Aeroporto di Bologna, Alkemy, Antares Vision, Aquafil, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore, Ascopiave, Avio, B&C Speakers, Banca Ifis, Banca Sistema, Cairo Communication, Carel Industries, Cellularline, Cembre, Cementir Holding, Cy4gate, D’Amico International Shipping, Datalogic, EL.EN, Elica, Emak, Equita Group, Esprinet, Eurotech, F.I.L.A. Group, Fiera Milano, Garofalo HealthCare, Gefran, Generalfinance, Gruppo Mutuionline, IGD – SIIQ, Illimity Bank, IRCE, Italmobiliare, LU-VE Group, Marr, Neodecortech, Newlat Food, Orsero, Pharmanutra, Piovan, REPLY, Revo Insurance, Sabaf, Saes Getters, Salcef Group, Sanlorenzo, Seco, Sesa, Sogefi, Tamburi Investment Partners, Tesmec, Tinexta, TXT Group, Unidata, Unieuro, Wiit, Zignago Vetro.

The Conference co-organizing brokers of the STAR Conference are:

Alantra, Banca Akros, CFO Sim, Equita, Exane BNP Paribas, Intermonte, Intesa Sanpaolo, Kepler Cheuvreux, Mediobanca, Stifel, Value Track