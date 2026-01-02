Key Enforcement Actions Taken By Monetary Authority Of Singapore In Q4 2025

The table below provides an overview of the key public enforcement actions taken by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) from October to December 2025.
2 MAS can take a range of enforcement actions for breaches of the laws under its administration, including reprimands, composition penalties, prohibition orders, civil penalties and referring a case for criminal prosecution. In assessing the type of enforcement action to impose, MAS takes into account the need to deter similar misconduct as well as to safeguard the integrity of Singapore as a financial centre.
|Date
|Regulatory/ Enforcement Actions
|Details
|3 October 2025
|Following a joint investigation conducted by MAS and the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force, Mr Xie Jianfeng has been charged for insider trading and deception offences under the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289, Rev Ed 2006) in connection with his trading of units in Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur REIT).
|Man Charged for Insider Trading and Deception under the Securities and Futures Act
|8 October 2025
|MAS issued 3-year prohibition orders under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2022 against Mr Tham Kok Tong, Marcus and Mr Charles Chong Yong Qin, both former representatives of Great Eastern Financial Advisers Private Limited, as they failed to meet Fit and Proper conditions.
|MAS issues Prohibition Orders against Tham Kok Tong, Marcus and Charles Chong Yong Qin
|15 October 2025
|MAS imposed a civil penalty of S$50,000 against Mr Tan Tee Beng for insider trading in the shares of Tee International Limited and Tee Land Limited. The civil penalty action is the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force and MAS.
|MAS Takes Civil Penalty Action Against Tan Tee Beng for Insider Trading
|23 October 2025
|MAS issued a 9-year prohibition order (PO) against Mr Benjamin Song Junde and a 15-year PO against Mr Charn Sze Choong under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2022. This follows their convictions in the State Courts for insurance fraud.
|MAS Issues Prohibition Orders against Two Individuals Convicted for Insurance Fraud
|28 October 2025
|MAS issued a 10-year prohibition order under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2022 against Mr Tang Boon Hai. This follows his conviction in the State Courts for false trading, unauthorised trading, and dishonestly receiving stolen property.
|MAS Issues Prohibition Order against Mr Tang Boon Hai
|29 October 2025
|MAS revoked the Capital Markets Services Licence of One Heritage Capital Management (SG) Pte Ltd for breaches of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 and Securities and Futures (Financial and Margin Requirements for Holders of Capital Markets Services Licences) Regulations.
|MAS Revokes the Capital Markets Services Licence of One Heritage Capital Management (SG) Pte Ltd
|17 November 2025
|MAS imposed a civil penalty of S$137,000 on Mr Ang Yew Jin Eugene for insider trading in the shares of SGX-listed Alpha Energy Holdings Limited. The civil penalty action against Mr Ang is the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department of the SPF and the MAS, following a referral by the Singapore Exchange Regulation Private Limited.
|MAS Imposes Civil Penalty on Mr Ang Yew Jin Eugene for Insider Trading
3 For more details on MAS regulatory and enforcement actions, you may refer to the Enforcement Actions page on MAS’ website.