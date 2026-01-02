Key Enforcement Actions Taken By Monetary Authority Of Singapore In Q4 2025

The table below provides an overview of the key public enforcement actions taken by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) from October to December 2025.

2 MAS can take a range of enforcement actions for breaches of the laws under its administration, including reprimands, composition penalties, prohibition orders, civil penalties and referring a case for criminal prosecution. In assessing the type of enforcement action to impose, MAS takes into account the need to deter similar misconduct as well as to safeguard the integrity of Singapore as a financial centre.

3 For more details on MAS regulatory and enforcement actions, you may refer to the Enforcement Actions page on MAS’ website.