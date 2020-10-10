Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. To Join The NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning October 19, 2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (Nasdaq: KDP), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX) and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) prior to market open on Monday, October 19, 2020. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will replace Western Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: WDC) in the NASDAQ-100 Index® and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index. Western Digital Corporation will be also be removed from the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXT) prior to market open on Monday, October 19, 2020. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will be considered for addition to the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) at the next quarterly rebalancing.
