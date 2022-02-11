Kelly L. Gibson, Director Of The Philadelphia Regional Office, To Leave The SEC; Scott Thompson And Joy Thompson Named Office Acting Co-Heads

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kelly L. Gibson, Director of the Philadelphia Regional Office, will leave the agency on Feb. 11 after 14 years of service. Joy Thompson and Scott Thompson will replace her as Acting Co-Directors.
“I thank Kelly for her service to the SEC over these past 14 years,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “During that time, she has worked on a number of significant enforcement matters that helped protect investors in our capital markets. She also has held several important leadership roles at our Philadelphia Regional Office and agency-wide. We will miss her leadership and willingness to serve when called.”
Ms. Gibson has served as Director of the Philadelphia Regional Office since February 2020, overseeing a staff of approximately 160 including Enforcement, Examinations, and other staff. Last year, Ms. Gibson served as Acting Deputy Director of the Division of Enforcement and led the Division’s Climate and ESG Task Force. As Acting Deputy Director, she helped set the Division’s enforcement priorities and assisted in supervising all investigative and litigation activities. In that role, she also oversaw the Division’s Office of Market Intelligence and Office of the Whistleblower. Earlier in her tenure, she served in the Market Abuse Unit and as Assistant Regional Director and then Associate Regional Director of the Philadelphia office. She joined the SEC in 2008 as a staff attorney in the Division of Enforcement in the Philadelphia Regional Office and received the SEC's Analytical Methods award in 2016.
“Throughout her long public service career, Kelly has dedicated herself not only to protecting investors, but also to supporting staff across the Division,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the Division of Enforcement. “She has helped guide both the Philadelphia Office and the Division through the pandemic, leadership transitions and complex legal issues with compassion, resolve and sound judgment. We’ll miss her leadership.”
“Kelly has been a stellar leader for the Philadelphia Regional Office’s Examination Program during the past two years,” said Daniel S. Kahl, Acting Director of the Division of Examinations. “She led the program with her characteristic steadiness and excellent judgment resulting in the program seamlessly continuing its work with innumerable complex issues and complex registrants. She will be missed greatly.”
Ms. Gibson said, “It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve the investing public alongside the talented and dedicated staff of this agency. I will greatly miss my colleagues from across the Commission, who work tirelessly and show unwavering commitment to advance the SEC’s mission every day.”
Joy Thompson currently serves as the Associate Regional Director for the SEC’s Philadelphia Office’s examination program. She joined the Commission in 1986 and has served in a number of roles in Enforcement and then Examinations since that time, including Acting Regional Director of the Philadelphia Office and Acting Deputy Director of the National Examination Program. She has a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and an undergraduate degree, cum laude, from Tufts University.
Scott A. Thompson currently serves as the Associate Director of Enforcement for the SEC’s Philadelphia Office. Since joining the agency in 2007, he has served in a number of positions, including Senior Trial Counsel and Assistant Regional Director in the Market Abuse Unit. Mr. Thompson earned a law degree, magna cum laude, from Duke University School of Law and graduated, summa cum laude, from Tufts University.