Keith E. Cassidy Named Interim Acting Director Of The SEC Division Of Examinations

In response to a previously announced medical issue, the Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Richard Best, the Director of the Division of Examinations, will take leave from the agency to focus on his health. Keith E. Cassidy, the Division’s Deputy Director, will serve as its interim Acting Director.

“I wish Rich well as he takes time to focus on his health,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “I thank Keith for stepping in again to lead the Division of Examinations.”

In addition to serving as Deputy Director, Mr. Cassidy is the National Associate Director of the Division’s Technology Controls Program (TCP) with responsibility for technology-focused examinations and overseeing the SEC’s CyberWatch program and the Cybersecurity Program Office. Mr. Cassidy also is an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps Reserve where he is the Commanding Officer of 4th Reconnaissance Battalion. Mr. Cassidy previously served as the Director of the SEC’s Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs and as Chief of Staff and Counsel at the Department of Justice’s Office of Legislative Affairs. Earlier, he served as a legislative assistant in the United States Senate. Mr. Cassidy received his J.D. from the George Washington University Law School, his LL.M. in Securities and Financial Regulation with distinction from Georgetown Law Center, and a B.A. from the University of Virginia.