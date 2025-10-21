KB Asset Management Announces KB RISE Global Game Tech TOP3 Plus ETF, Tracking The Solactive-KEDI Global Game Tech TOP3 Plus Index

Solactive is pleased to extend its collaboration with KB Asset Management on the launch of the KB RISE Global Game Tech TOP3 Plus ETF. The ETF is designed to track the Solactive-KEDI Global Game Tech TOP3 Plus Index, providing investors with targeted exposure to leading global companies across the gaming ecosystem.

The global video gaming industry remains a powerful growth engine, surpassing the combined size of the movie and music industries. According to PwC, total revenues reached USD 224 billion in 2024 and are projected to climb to nearly USD 300 billion by 2029, representing a CAGR of 5.7%.1) This growth reflects the industry’s expanding economic influence and its central role in driving technological innovation, digital entertainment, and interactive media globally.

The Solactive-KEDI Global Game Tech TOP3 Plus Index is designed to represent companies with significant operations in the gaming sector across global markets. Eligible securities must be listed on one of the following exchanges: the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Korea Exchange, KOSDAQ Stock Market, NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, or Tokyo Stock Exchange. Using Solactive’s proprietary ARTIS® natural language processing algorithm, the index identifies and selects companies engaged in gaming platforms, development and publishing, gaming hardware and peripherals, as well as social and virtual gaming experiences. The index comprises 10 components, with the top three, by free-float market capitalization in key industries—packaged software, computer processing hardware, and recreational products—each assigned a weight of 20%. The remaining seven components share the residual index weight equally. The index is rebalanced quarterly to ensure relevance and diversification.

The ETF is listed on 21 October 2025 on the Korea Exchange (KRX), with the ticker code 0114X0.KS.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with KB Asset Management with the launch of this ETF, bringing the international gaming industry theme to the Korean investment market. At Solactive, we remain committed to aligning with the evolving needs of our partners and the markets they serve.”

Soojin Lee, Head of ETF Product Division at KB Asset Management, comments: “By collaborating with Solactive, we are enabling Korean investors to participate in the global gaming industry through an efficient and transparent index structure. Our ETF combines exposure to all key dimensions of the gaming ecosystem—hardware innovation, software development, and proprietary IP. We believe this balanced approach will help investors participate in the sustainable growth of global gaming technology.”

1) PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025–2029: https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/news-room/press-releases/2025/pwc-global-entertainment-media-outlook.html