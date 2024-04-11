Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Kathrein Privatbank Relies On The MiFID II Trade Reporting Service Of The Vienna Stock Exchange

Kathrein Privatbank AG, one of Austria's leading private banks, is now relying on the TTR® II reporting service developed by the Vienna Stock Exchange. The financial institution is already the 25th company to use the IT application. The standardised technical IT solution supports financial market participants in the regulation-compliant and efficient publication of over-the-counter (OTC) transactions and the reporting of orders and quotes for securities firms. Since 2018, the Vienna Stock Exchange has been the largest provider of a MiFID II-compliant Advanced Publication Agreement (APA) solution for all asset classes in German-speaking countries. Registered transactions are distributed to vendors worldwide via the existing data distribution infrastructure ADH of the Vienna Stock Exchange and thus published.

"We greatly appreciate the cooperation with the Vienna Stock Exchange, not least because of the legal certainty and the excellent service provided by the helpdesk. TTR® II not only enables us to fulfil the regulatory requirements, but also increases the efficiency of our processes," explains Wilhelm Celeda, CEO of Kathrein Privatbank AG.

 

