Kaizen's AI Powered Voice Surveillance To Revolutionise Communications Monitoring

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen, is introducing a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered voice transcription functionality on its communications surveillance platform.

By using the latest technology Kaizen can bring the same fast search and flexible rule-based monitoring that clients already experience on email and chat messages, to audio communications.

Kaizen’s Chief Product Officer Rory McLaren, said, “Anecdotal evidence suggests that the type of behaviour organisations need to monitor takes place on the phone more than in written communications where people are more aware they're being monitored. This new functionality makes it easier for firms to be confident they're monitoring all forms of communication.”

Adopting AI in a safe and secure way

Kaizen has been researching and analysing recent developments in and different models of AI to understand how this technology can revolutionise surveillance and compliance workflows.

Rory adds, “We will only use AI where it can add value in a high quality, reliable, cost-effective, safe and secure way. Recent advances in voice transcription have improved the technology dramatically to the point that it is now a viable and valuable addition to surveillance workflows.”

Choice of voice transcription models

Kaizen expects technology in this area to continue to improve, but in such a fast-moving space it is difficult to predict which approaches will be winners in future. Kaizen’s approach is therefore to offer its clients a choice of voice transcription models to use at any given time.

Kaizen launched its trade and communications surveillance platform in April 2023 following its acquisition of Red Deer.