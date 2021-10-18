Kaizen Reporting Wins ‘Regulatory Reporting Solution Of The Year’ At The Global Investor Group’s Investment Excellence Awards 2021

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen Reporting (Kaizen), has won ‘Regulatory Reporting Solution of the Year’ at the Global Investor Group’s 2021 Investment Excellence Awards for its ReportShield™ Accuracy Testing service. This is Kaizen’s second Investment Excellence Award having won Regulatory Solution of the Year in 2020.
The Investment Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of asset managers, securities services firms and specialist technology providers, recognising excellence across the financial industry. A panel of senior market participants selected the winner from shortlists drawn up from submission and nominations.
Kaizen’s Accuracy Testing is an automated managed service that tests the quality of trade and transaction reporting data reported to the regulator. What makes the service unique is the deep testing of all records, which is based on Kaizen’s regulatory expertise which gives clients the confidence that they have full visibility of their reporting quality. The service was designed to test for all derivatives regimes and includes EMIR, SFTR, ASIC, MAS, HKMA, DFA and Canada as well as different parts of MiFIR..
Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor of Global Investor Group, commented: ‘‘Kaizen’s Accuracy Testing service and the enhancements it has made to the service over the past year positioned it as the clear winner of this year’s Regulatory Reporting Solution of the Year. Regulators expect the highest levels of accuracy and quality in the data they receive and Kaizen helps firms deliver just that.’’
Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen, commented: ‘’We are honoured to have an Investment Excellence Award for the second consecutive year. We are constantly improving the platform adding new features to support the reporting assurance process, to give our clients the very best solutions for all their regulatory needs.’’