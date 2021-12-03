Kaizen Reporting Wins ‘Regulatory Reporting Solution Of The Year’ At The FOW International Awards 2021

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen Reporting has won ‘Regulatory Reporting Solution of the Year’ at the FOW International Awards 2021 for its ReportShield™ Accuracy Testing service. The fourth consecutive year that Kaizen has won an award at the FOW International Awards.
The FOW International Awards were judged by a panel of industry experts and the FOW editorial team and recognise the very best in innovation, achievement and commitment to the market in the global cleared derivatives industry.
Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor of Global Investor Group, commented: “Kaizen continues to improve its Accuracy Testing service from year to year and in doing so offers firms a service that ensures that the data they submit to regulators is of the highest quality. Which is vital for regulators in helping them identify market abuse and systemic risk in today’s markets.”
Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen, commented: “We are honoured to have been selected as the winner of ‘Regulatory Reporting Solution of the Year’ at the FOW International Awards 2021 and to have now won a FOW award for the fourth consecutive year. Regulatory reporting is complex at the best of times and the testing services and solutions we offer our clients gives them the peace of mind that they are reporting accurately and fulfilling their regulatory reporting obligations.”
Kaizen’s Accuracy Testing is an automated managed service that tests the quality of trade and transaction reporting data reported to the regulator. What makes the service unique is its ability to test all data fields on all reports, giving clients a full picture of their reporting quality.
This is the sixth industry award for Kaizen in 2021. In addition to today’s FOW award, Kaizen has been recognised with:
- Best Regulatory Reporting Initiative at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2021
- Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution of the Year at the Asia Risk Technology Awards 2021
- Regulatory Reporting award at the WealthTechAsia Awards 2021
- Regulatory Reporting Solution of the Year at the Global Investor Group’s 2021 Investment Excellence Awards
- Best Reporting Solution for CFTC Reporting at the RegTech Insight Awards USA 2021