Kaizen Reporting Wins ‘Most Innovative Young Persons’ Education/Recruitment Programme’ At The A-Team Innovation Awards 2022

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen Reporting has won ‘Most innovative young persons’ education/recruitment (‘academy’) programme’ at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2022 for its apprenticeship programme.
The A-Team Innovation Awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.
Kaizen’s CEO Dario Crispini was the instigator of the apprentice programme, recognising in Kaizen’s infancy that it would be difficult to source the right kind of talent to help Kaizen build out its unique regulatory reporting testing solution to achieve its ambitious business goals. The company decided to source and develop the talent themselves, partnering with a government approved apprenticeship provider to train people in a range of roles including software development, technology, IT and data analysis. Since 2018, Kaizen has trained 10 apprentices and all but one have stayed with the company since completing their training.
Ilkay Husseyin, Data Specialist & Delivery Manager at Kaizen Reporting spearheads the programme. He said, ‘We are very proud of our apprentice scheme which sits at the heart of our business and aims to secure our talent and build a workforce fit for future demand. The end goal for each apprentice is to have them on board with us permanently. We are not just offering an apprenticeship, we are offering a career. We are a growing company and our apprentices have the opportunity to grow with us.”
Data Analyst Cavan Frier was Kaizen’s first data analyst apprentice. He said, ”When I first applied for an apprenticeship as an 18-year old, I had no idea that I was going to be a data analyst in the regulatory space. It’s opened so many opportunities for me and is probably what I will want to do for the rest of my career. Kaizen gave me loads of support but also loads of trust as well.”
Angela Wilbraham, CEO of the A-Team Group, who hosted the A-Team Innovation Awards 2022, commented, “There are incredible innovations in the world of capital markets data and technology. Our A-Team Innovation Awards 2022 celebrate and reward those companies at the forefront of innovation within our industry. We congratulate Kaizen Reporting in winning the Most innovative young persons’ education/recruitment (‘academy’) programme award in recognition of their excellence in driving forward progress in capital markets capabilities.”