Kaizen Reporting Wins At The WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2022 For Second Year In A Row

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen Reporting has won ‘Best Regulatory Reporting Initiative’ at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2022 for its ReportShield™ Accuracy Testing service. This is the second consecutive year that Kaizen has won the award.

The panel of editorial and industry experts who judged the WatersTechnology Asia Awards were looking for firms that have grown and improved over the year. They considered not only the performance of the company but the impact it has had on the market and market development.

Kaizen’s Accuracy Testing is part of the company’s ReportShield™ suite of quality assurance services, which help financial firms meet their reporting obligations and effectively manage their regulatory risks. The service is tailored for global trade and transaction reporting regimes including MAS, ASIC, HKMA, MiFIR, EMIR, CFTC, SFTR and FinfraG. Accuracy Testing is unique in being able to fully assess the quality of the data that firms report to the regulator.

Wei-Shen Wong, Asia Editor of WatersTechnology, commented: “As firms face constant regulatory change, it is increasingly essential to ensure they submit accurate data to the regulators. The judges were most impressed with Kaizen’s continued innovation in helping firms achieve high data quality and accuracy.”

Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen, commented: “A huge thank you to the team at WatersTechnology Asia for Kaizen’s second consecutive award for Best Regulatory Reporting Initiative. Regulatory reporting is only getting more complex and we are delighted that our ReportShield Accuracy Testing is helping more clients transform the quality of their reporting in Asia and across the globe. We see this as testament to the hard work of all our team at Kaizen and recognition of the unique service we provide.