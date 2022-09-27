Kaizen Reporting Wins At The Asia Risk Technology Awards 2022 For Second Year In A Row

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen Reporting has won ‘Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution of the Year’ at the Asia Risk Technology Awards 2022 for its ReportShield Accuracy Testing service.

This is the second consecutive year that Kaizen has won the award, and the fifth award it has been given by Risk. Last month, it received the trophy for the Regulatory Reporting System of the Year at the Risk Markets Technology Awards 2022.

The Asia Risk Technology Awards recognise firms that are doing the most to help the industry meet its various challenges in innovative and forward-looking ways. The awards, now in their 17th year received over 180 entries.

Kaizen’s Accuracy Testing is part of the company’s ReportShield™ suite of services, which help financial firms meet their reporting obligations and effectively manage their regulatory risk. The service is tailored for global reporting regimes including MAS, HKMA, ASIC, MiFID II, EMIR, Dodd-Frank, SFTR and FinfraG. Kaizen’s Accuracy Testing is unique in being able to fully assess the quality of the data that firms report to the regulator.

Chris Davis, Senior Markets Reporter and Asia Editor for Risk, Commented: “For the second consecutive year the examples that Kaizen Reporting provided in their entry demonstrated quality, creativity and strength of submission that put them ahead of all other entries in this space. Its Accuracy Testing service and the enhancements it has made to the service positioned it as the clear winner in the ‘Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution of the Year’ category. Congratulations on your repeat success.”

Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen, commented: “It’s a great honour to have won ‘Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution of the Year’ at the Asia Risk Technology Awards for the second year in a row. With the current global instability, it is as important as ever that the regulators are able to monitor the markets properly and in order to do this they rely heavily on the quality of the data they receive. Kaizen’s Accuracy Testing service helps clients to be fully compliant with their reporting obligations and as a result the regulators with their monitoring for fraud and financial stability.”