Kaizen And RegGenome Announce Strategic Partnership Using AI To Expand Regulatory Content On Single Rulebook

Kaizen, a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for global financial institutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with RegGenome, a UK based provider of global financial regulatory data, to use artificial intelligence (AI) to vastly expand the coverage and content of Kaizen’s Single Rulebook platform including new jurisdictions and regulatory domains.

The collaboration between Kaizen and RegGenome will support the digitisation of regulation where both parties will work together to provide fast and efficient access to a vast array of global regulatory rules, jurisdictions and taxonomies on the Single Rulebook platform. By combining Single Rulebook’s front end user interface with RegGenome’s AI powered regulatory data and information structures, the firms will provide clients with a new standard of regulatory intelligence and change management.

Many financial institutions operate across multiple locations and global regulatory jurisdictions. Today’s announcement means that firms will be able to navigate and respond quickly to the complex landscape of regulatory change and divergence more easily and efficiently.

In early 2025, Single Rulebook clients will be able to access regulatory content covering all major global financial markets. This includes coverage of US federal regulators and agencies, European national law and global G20 members.

In addition to core financial services regulations, Single Rulebook users will also be able to investigate emerging compliance requirements for cryptocurrency, cyber security and digital operational resilience.

Mark Johnston, CEO, RegGenome commented: “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Kaizen's Single Rulebook. This collaboration will make RegGenome's comprehensive structured regulatory data available through Single Rulebook's innovative platform. By combining our extensive regulatory content with Single Rulebook's advanced search and analytics capabilities, we're enabling financial institutions to better navigate the complex regulatory landscape.”

Chris Dingley, CEO, Single Rulebook said: “We’re excited to announce our partnership with RegGenome today. Working with RegGenome’s AI solution for regulatory data and information means that we will be able to expand the Single Rulebook platform and content rapidly for our clients, continuing and enhancing our efforts to support them with the burden of managing global regulation.”

RegGenome processes global regulation using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform what is human-readable into machine-readable and machine-consumable data. It is part of the Regulatory Genome Project (RGP), a public-private initiative between the University of Cambridge, Judge Business School, and RegGenome. RGP aims to build and review a set of open-access regulatory information structures, known as the Cambridge Regulatory Genome (CRG), and make available a global repository of aggregated, structured regulatory data.

Single Rulebook is Kaizen’s digital solution for searching and navigating global regulation. The platform helps firms manage regulatory change with front end functionality such as rule maps, labels and annotations which can be pinned to regulatory rules and shared across global organisations.