Kaizen And LPA Partner To Provide Transaction Reporting Assurance Solutions

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen and Lucht Probst Associates (LPA), the German capital market technology and advisory firm, have partnered to offer a range of compliance solutions to international clients.

The new partnership will allow Kaizen and LPA to work with clients offering them independent transaction reporting assessments and regulatory reconciliations solutions.

Kaizen’s ReportShield™ Accuracy Testing is an automated, managed solution that tests the quality of trade and transaction data reported to the regulator. What makes it unique is the comprehensive deep testing of all records, which provides financial firms with full visibility of their reporting quality. In addition to Accuracy Testing, Kaizen offers an Advanced Regulatory Reconciliation solution that provides an independent assessment of the completeness of a firm’s regulatory reporting to identify under and over-reporting.

LPA offers a broad range of consulting services for banks, asset managers, and exchanges, with a strong focus on capital markets. Our expertise extends to the implementation of regulatory requirements in transaction reporting. Beyond the initial setup of transaction reporting regimes, we place a significant emphasis on data analysis, optimizing data quality, and enhancing the efficiency of reporting processes.

Jean-Marie Mamodesen, Managing Director – Head of European Sales at Kaizen, commented: “LPA has a strong reputation in Germany and we are delighted to be working with them. By bringing the skillset and expertise of the two companies together we are able to provide solutions that ensure that the data which firms are reporting to the regulators is of the highest quality.”

Hans Joachim Lefeld, Senior Partner – Head of Transaction Reporting from LPA said: “We are delighted to be working with Kaizen, who offer an array of market leading compliance solutions. By joining forces with Kaizen we extend our eco system and will be able to better serve our clients and help them navigate the complexity of the global regulatory reporting landscape.”