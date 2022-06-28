Kaiko, The Leading Provider Of Cryptocurrency Market Data, Raises $53M Series B - The Funding Will Enable Kaiko To Further Consolidate Its Position As The Global Industry Reference For Centralized And Decentralized Digital Assets Data Services

Kaiko, the leading digital assets data provider serving institutional investors and enterprises, announced it has raised $53 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Eight Roads, with participation from Revaia and existing investors Alven, Point9, Anthemis, and Underscore.

Founded in 2014, Kaiko is the global industry reference for digital assets market information. Kaiko has established its position by enhancing transparency and operational efficiency for institutional companies, DeFi participants, and Web3 enterprises. The Company’s product suite comprises market data, portfolio solutions, rates & indices, pricing services, DeFi data, and research covering digital assets that comprise over 95% of global traded volume.

Today, the Company counts some of the leading financial firms as partners and clients, including ICE Global Network, Deutsche Börse, Oanda, Bloomberg, and some of the largest asset managers and investment banks in North America and Europe. Kaiko is also deeply integrated with the blockchain ecosystem, providing data feeds for participants such as Ledger, Paxos, Chainlink, Tezos, Messari, SupraOracles, Flux, and the Pyth network, a Jump Trading initiative.

With the growing institutional participation in digital assets, access to reliable, transparent, and regulatory-complaint market information has never been of greater importance. This new round of funding will enable Kaiko to further strengthen its institutional data products and infrastructure, reinforcing the Company as the critical source of centralized and decentralized market information.

Over the past year, Kaiko has invested in targeted M&A to expand its institutional product suite. The Company recently announced the acquisition of Kesitys, a provider of quantitative decision tools for risk optimization, as well as an agreement with CoinShares for the acquisition of its Napoleon Index subsidiary, enabling the launch of Kaiko Indices. The Company has also bolstered their data security, confidentiality, and availability measurements and controls, having received their SOC-2 Type-1 accreditation in February 2022.

The proceeds of the funding will also be used to expand Kaiko’s global presence. The Company currently has four global offices in Paris, London, New York, and Singapore, which enables the team to tailor products and marketing to meet the specific needs of local markets.

Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko, said: “The blockchain industry has experienced tremendous institutional interest and with it, the need for high quality data has never been greater. Over the next year, we will solidify our position as an industry leader of institutional data solutions, serving as a critical bridge between centralized and decentralized financial marketplaces. We chose to work with Eight Roads for this intense growth phase, bringing on top-tier and trusted investors with a global presence and a successful track record in scaling innovative businesses.”

Alston Zecha, Partner at Eight Roads, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Ambre and the world-class Kaiko team. Their deep expertise from both traditional finance and crypto-native institutions helps them to bridge these two worlds better than any other firm in the digital asset industry. With their ambitious product roadmap, they are anticipating the strategic direction of an industry which is becoming increasingly sophisticated. Kaiko’s fast-expanding roster of Tier 1 clients is truly impressive, and we look forward to supporting their continuing global expansion.”