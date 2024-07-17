Jus Cogens: G.S.D.T. vs Libyan Investment Authority

The Libyan Investment Authority ("LIA") confirms that an investigating magistrate in Brussels recently decided to lift the national, European and international arrest warrants issued on 21 December 2021 against Mr Ali Mahmoud Hassan, C.E.O. of the LIA, stating that they had become "pointless" insofar as the latter had been heard in December 2022.

Last year, in an unprecedented decision, the Red Notice linked to the international warrant was lifted by the Commission of Control of Files (CCF) of Interpol in 2023 as the warrant seemed "politically motivated".

These decisions relate to the investigation opened on 10 September 2015 as a result of the civil party complaint lodged by Global Sustainable Development Trust ("GSDT"), which is trying to obtain payment for a debt it claims against the Libyan State and to which the LIA is unrelated.

The LIA has maintained throughout that the arrest warrants were politically motivated and is pleased that justice has now been served with this latest legal ruling.

The LIA and its C.E.O. are represented by Mr Kalilou Fadiga (Harding's Mitchell Sollicitors), Mr Christophe Marchand and Mr Stéphane Jans (JusCogens law firm) and Mr Anthony Rizzo (Akalex).