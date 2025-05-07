JPXI Adds “Outstanding Short Selling Positions Reported” To J-Quants API Data Service

On May 5, 2025, JPX Market Innovation & Research (“JPXI”) added the Outstanding Short-Selling Positions Reported dataset to J-Quants API, a data distribution service offering individuals insightful data on Japanese financial markets.

Outstanding Short Selling Positions Reported Data

This dataset features information on short selling positions whose ratio is 0.5% or more of those reported by trading participants, in accordance with the “Cabinet Office Order on Restrictions on Securities Transactions.” Outstanding short selling position data has previously been available via the JPX website but is limited to the past 12 months in Excel format. With this release, J-Quants API subscribers can now access this data in a structured format, with an extended historical period (Standard Plan: 10 years, Premium Plan: From Nov. 2013).

What are Outstanding Short Selling Position Reports?

When investors conduct short sales of securities exceeding a certain level, the "Cabinet Office Order on Restrictions on Securities Transactions" requires that a report be filed by the corresponding trading participant. For further information on the Cabinet Office Order, please refer to the following link.

Available Data and Pricing Plans

J-Quants API offers four plans, including a free plan. With a monthly subscription, users gain unlimited access to the data within their plan.

Plan Free Light Standard Premium Prices (tax incl.) JPY 0 JPY 1,650/mo JPY 3,300/mo JPY 16,500/mo History 2 years

[12-week delay]

5 years 10 years All periods offered Listed Issue Master ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Stock Prices (OHLC) Day Day Day AM/PM/Day Financial Data ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Earnings Calendar ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Trading Calendar ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Trading by Type of Investors - ✓ ✓ ✓ TOPIX Prices (OHLC) - ✓ ✓ ✓ Indices (OHLC) - - ✓ ✓ Nikkei 225 Option Prices (OHLC) - - ✓ ✓ Margin Trading Outstandings - - ✓ ✓ Short Sale Value and Ratio by Sector - - ✓ ✓ Outstanding Short Selling Positions Reported - - ✓ ✓ Breakdown Trading Data - - - ✓ Morning Session Stock Prices (OHLC) - - - ✓ Cash Dividend Data - - - ✓ Financial Statement Data (BS/PL) - - - ✓ Futures Prices (OHLC) - - - ✓ Options Prices (OHLC) - - - ✓

Free plans are distributed with a 12-week delay.

Some data may not be available for the periods above.

How to Apply