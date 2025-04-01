JPX Monthly Headlines - March 2025

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.
March 2025
- Mar. 1: Expiration of Transitional Measures Regarding Continued Listing Criteria
- Mar. 7:JPX Data Services to be Offered on Snowflake
- Mar. 8: JPX Once Again Supports “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality”
- Mar. 13: 3-Month TONA Futures Open Interest Surpasses 100,000 Contracts, Setting a New Record
- Mar. 26: Formulation of Medium-Term Management Plan 2027