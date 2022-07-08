JPX Monthly Headlines - June 2022

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.
June 2022
- May 31: Measures for Smooth Implementation of Roman Alphabet Characters in Securities Codes
- Jun. 1: Terms and Conditions as Determined by Japan Exchange Group for the Issuance of the Digitally Tracked Green Bonds, the First Digital Green Bonds in Japan
- Jun. 16: 21st Annual General Shareholders Meeting
- Jun. 17: Launch of Nikkei 225 micro Futures and Nikkei 225 mini Options
- JPX Kitahama Festa 2022 (June - August)
- Jun. 27: Launch of Real-time Calculation of Prime, Standard, and Growth Market Indices