JPX Monthly Headlines - January 2025

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, JPX showcases the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.
January 2025
- Jan. 6: Ceremonies on the First Trading Day of the Year
- Jan. 15: Global Standardization of Regulatory Reporting Leveraging DRR & CDM
- Jan. 15: TSE Signs MOU With Authentic Indication, K.K.
- Jan. 15: TSE Has Published a Revised List of Companies That Have Disclosed Information Regarding “Action to Implement Management That is Conscious of Cost of Capital and Stock Price.”
- Jan. 15: Signing Ceremony to Commemorate the License Agreement to List Shanghai Natural Rubber Futures on OSE
- Jan. 21: Japan-Southeast Asia Market Forum 2024 Event Report
- Jan. 30: Financial Results for Q3 FY2024