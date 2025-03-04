JPX Monthly Headlines - February 2025

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.
February 2025
- Feb. 3: JPXI and Snowflake Enter Partnership to Expand Japan Market Data Access
- Feb. 4: Publication of “The Investor’s Perspective on Such Matters as Parent-Subsidiary Listings”
- Feb. 5: Joint Development of New Index Focusing on Human Capital
- Feb. 15: JPX Website Renewal