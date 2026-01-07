Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
JPX Monthly Headlines - December 2025

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.

  • Overview of New Listings in 2025
  • Dec. 9: Beta Version of J-LENS AI Disclosure Information Search System Released
  • Dec. 12: JPXI to Launch TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index
  • Dec. 12: JPXI to Begin Calculation of New “JPX Start-Up Acceleration 100 Index” Focused on Growth of Startups
  • Dec. 30: Ceremonies on the Last Trading Day of the Year
