JPX Monthly Headlines - December 2025

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.
December 2025
- Overview of New Listings in 2025
- Dec. 9: Beta Version of J-LENS AI Disclosure Information Search System Released
- Dec. 12: JPXI to Launch TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index
- Dec. 12: JPXI to Begin Calculation of New “JPX Start-Up Acceleration 100 Index” Focused on Growth of Startups
- Dec. 30: Ceremonies on the Last Trading Day of the Year