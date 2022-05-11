JPX Monthly Headlines - April 2022

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.
April 2022
- Apr. 4: Ceremony Held for Transition to the New Market Structure
- Apr. 4: New Listing of LNG (Platts JKM) Futures and the Change of Listing Status of Electricity Futures
- Apr. 15: Cooperation in the Issuance of Japan's First Wholesale Digitally Tracked Green Bond
- Apr. 15: Publication of Japan Exchange Group Green Bond Framework
- Apr. 21: FTSE Russell and JPX launch new net zero climate indices: FTSE JPX Net Zero Japan Index Series
- Apr. 26: Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021