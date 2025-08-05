JPX Monthly Headlines

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.
July 2025
- July 2: New DRR and CDM International Standards Leveraged in Derivative Transaction Reporting
- July 2: JSCC, JPX and TSE Hold Eighth Japanese CDS Market Seminar
- July 2 & 18: Brisk Business in mini 20-year JGB Futures at Osaka Exchange, Inc.
- July 22: Publication of “Investors’ Views on IR Systems and Activities”
- July 22: Launch of JPX-Nikkei Index Human Capital 100
- July 30: Financial Results for Q1 FY2025