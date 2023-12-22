JPX Market Innovation & Research: TOPIX Micro Cap And TOPIX Style Index Series For Large-Cap And Mid-Cap Stocks To Be Launched

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. have been calculating and publishing the TOPIX New Index Series, which classifies the TOPIX constituents according to their liquidity (trading value) and market capitalization, and the TOPIX Style Index Series, which classifies the TOPIX constituents into Value and Growth stocks according to their consolidated PBR (Price Book-Value Ratio), etc.



Seeking to improve these index series with the aim of meeting various needs as benchmarks and investment targets, we will begin calculating and publishing the “TOPIX Micro Cap,” which is a new index that specializes in small-cap stocks, and new style indices for large-cap and mid-cap stocks, in which the constituents of the TOPIX 500 Value and the TOPIX 500 Growth are each classified into the constituents of the TOPIX Core30, the TOPIX Large70, and the TOPIX Mid400.