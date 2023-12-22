JPX Market Innovation & Research: TOPIX Micro Cap And TOPIX Style Index Series For Large-Cap And Mid-Cap Stocks To Be Launched

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. have been calculating and publishing the TOPIX New Index Series, which classifies the TOPIX constituents according to their liquidity (trading value) and market capitalization, and the TOPIX Style Index Series, which classifies the TOPIX constituents into Value and Growth stocks according to their consolidated PBR (Price Book-Value Ratio), etc.
Seeking to improve these index series with the aim of meeting various needs as benchmarks and investment targets, we will begin calculating and publishing the “TOPIX Micro Cap,” which is a new index that specializes in small-cap stocks, and new style indices for large-cap and mid-cap stocks, in which the constituents of the TOPIX 500 Value and the TOPIX 500 Growth are each classified into the constituents of the TOPIX Core30, the TOPIX Large70, and the TOPIX Mid400.
Overview
|The TOPIX New Index Series:
New Index That Specializes in Small-Cap Stocks
|The TOPIX Style Index Series:
New Style Indices for Large-Cap and Mid-Cap Stocks
|Name of Index
|TOPIX Micro Cap
|TOPIX Core30 Growth
TOPIX Large70 Value
TOPIX Large70 Growth
TOPIX Mid400 Value
TOPIX Mid400 Growth
|Constituents
|The constituents of the TOPIX, excluding those in the TOPIX 1000
|The constituents of the TOPIX 500 Value and the TOPIX 500 Growth indices, each of which are classified into the constituents of the TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Large70, and TOPIX Mid400
|Calculation Method
|ree-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted
|Base Date/Base Value
|August 18, 2023 / 10,000 points
|Launch Date
|March 4, 2024
|Total Return Index
|Available
|Distribution Frequency
|The closing value of the index is distributed once a day.
|Distribution of Index Data
|Index data is provided via Index Data Service (paid service).
The New Index of the TOPIX New Index Series
The New Indices of the TOPIX Style Index Series
Use of the Indices
It is necessary to enter into a licensing agreement with us in order to use these indices for the creation and secondary distribution of financial products or for provision to third-parties. Please contact us at the following e-mail address for inquiries related to licensing agreements or obtaining the values of these indices.