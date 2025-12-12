Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
JPX Market Innovation & Research: TOPIX 100 Net Total Return Index To Be Launched

Date 12/12/2025

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (“JPXI”) will start calculating "TOPIX 100 Net Total Return Index", in addition to the Price return index and Total return index.

Overview

Index Name TOPIX 100 Net Total Return Index
Index Weights Market capitalization weighting (free-float adjusted)
Base Date / Base Value January 16, 2026 (Fri.) / 1,000 points
Launch Date January 26, 2026 (Mon.)
Calculation Interval The daily closing value of the index is calculated.
Dissemination via TMI Index data is provided via TMI (TOPIX DFS).

Use of Index License

A license is required to use this index for the purpose of composing various financial products. For more details, please contact the following department.

TSE Index Guidebook (TOPIX New Index Series - Size-based TOPIX Sub-Indices) icon-pdf
 

 

Contact (Regarding the outline of this index)

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.　Index Business Department
E-mail : index@jpx.co.jp

Contact (Regarding licensing related to this index)

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.　Client Services Department
E-mail : index-license@jpx.co.jp

