JPX Market Innovation & Research: Publication Of Constituents and Methodology For JPX-Nikkei Index Human Capital 100

Constituent Selection and Reshuffle Method

[Selection Criteria]

Stocks are selected according to the following procedures and criteria.

Calculation of the Comprehensive Human Capital Score

Extra points are added to the ESG Performance Score Core - Dimension Human Capital Score provided by ESG Book 2 if each of the following three conditions is met:

• The ratio of female managers is 30% or more.

• The growth rate of the average annual salary of employees is in the top 10% of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 constituent stocks.

• The growth rate of operating profit per employee is in the top 10% of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 constituent stocks.

2 By integrating sustainability data with an advanced disclosure platform, ESG Book enables financial institutions and corporates to share and interpret mission-critical information. Trusted by global banks, its cloud-based platform supports use cases including regulatory reporting, risk management, supply chain resilience, and capacity building – while reducing time, cost, and effort. Selection of Constituent Stocks

The top 100 stocks with the highest Comprehensive Human Capital Scores calculated in (1) are selected as constituent stocks. However, in the case of periodic reviews, the JPX-Nikkei Index Human Capital 100 constituent stocks within the top 120 in the Comprehensive Human Capital Score ranking as of the base date for the periodic review (the last business day of June each year) are selected. If the number of stocks falls short of 100, non-constituent stocks are selected in the ascending order of the Comprehensive Human Capital Score ranking until the number reaches 100.

The periodic review is conducted on the last business day of August each year, with the base date of the selection being the last business day of June each year.