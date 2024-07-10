JPX Market Innovation & Research: Listing Of ETF Tracking TOPIX 100 In Hong Kong

Today, Hang Seng Japan TOPIX 100 Index ETF（Issuer：Hang Seng Investment Management Limited）, an ETF that tracks TOPIX 100 Total Return Index, was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. For the news from Hang Seng Investment Management Limited, please refer to the following URL.

About TOPIX100

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. prepares market capitalization-weighted size-based indices by classifying TOPIX constituents based on market capitalization and liquidity (trading value) in order to meet various needs as benchmarks and passive investments.

TOPIX 100 is composed of the 100 most liquid and highly market capitalized stocks (TOPIX Large-Sized). It covers about 66% of the market capitalization of TOPIX.（Coverage ratio of free-float adjusted market capitalization as of June 28, 2024.）