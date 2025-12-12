Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
JPX Market & Innovation To Launch TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index

Date 12/12/2025

JPX Market & Innovation, Inc. (JPXI) will start calculating and distributing the "TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index" from January 26, 2026. The index will consist of 50 constituents selected from the constituents of TOPIX 500, focusing on factors such as growth potential and dividend yield.

Outline of the TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index

Index Name TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index
Constituent Selection and Weighting Method
Periodic Review Twice a year (February and August)
Base Date / Base Value January 16, 2026 / 1,000pts
Launch Date January 26, 2026
Total Return Index Available
Calculation Interval The daily closing value of the index is calculated and distributed.

Please refer to the Index Guidebook for details.

TSE Index Guidebook (TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index) icon-pdf

Index Constituents

The constituents as of the calculation start date will be as indicated in Appendix 1. In addition, the first periodic review of constituents will be conducted in August 2026.

Appendix1_TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index Constituents icon-pdf

Use of Index

A license agreement with JPXI is required when using the index for structuring or offering financial products or providing it to third parties.
JPXI accepts license applications for ETFs based on this index as follows:

  • License Coverage Area: Japan
  • License Application Period: From December 12, 2025, to January 16, 2026

Reference Information

For past values and the graph, please refer to Appendix 2.

Appendix2_Reference Information icon-pdf

Please contact the following departments for inquiries regarding obtaining index values and licensing agreements:

 

Contact (Regarding the outline of this index and obtaining index values)

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.　Index Business Department
E-mail : index@jpx.co.jp

Contact (Regarding licensing for this index)

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.　Client Services Department
E-mail : index-license@jpx.co.jp

