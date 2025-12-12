JPX Market & Innovation To Launch TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index

JPX Market & Innovation, Inc. (JPXI) will start calculating and distributing the "TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index" from January 26, 2026. The index will consist of 50 constituents selected from the constituents of TOPIX 500, focusing on factors such as growth potential and dividend yield.

Outline of the TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index

Index Name TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index Constituent Selection and Weighting Method Periodic Review Twice a year (February and August) Base Date / Base Value January 16, 2026 / 1,000pts Launch Date January 26, 2026 Total Return Index Available Calculation Interval The daily closing value of the index is calculated and distributed.

Please refer to the Index Guidebook for details.

TSE Index Guidebook (TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index)

Index Constituents

The constituents as of the calculation start date will be as indicated in Appendix 1. In addition, the first periodic review of constituents will be conducted in August 2026.

Appendix1_TOPIX High Dividend Growth Index Constituents

Use of Index

A license agreement with JPXI is required when using the index for structuring or offering financial products or providing it to third parties.

JPXI accepts license applications for ETFs based on this index as follows:

License Coverage Area: Japan

License Application Period: From December 12, 2025, to January 16, 2026

Reference Information

For past values and the graph, please refer to Appendix 2.

Appendix2_Reference Information

