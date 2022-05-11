JPX Launch Of Real-time Calculation Of Prime, Standard, And Growth Market Indices

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) hereby announces the launch of real-time calculation for the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market Index, Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market Index and Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market Index, which are currently calculated on an end-of day basis.

Outline of Real Time Calculation

Applicable Indices

Frequency of Calculation

Date of Change

Purpose of Change and Initiatives Going Forward

The market segment indices, which launched in line with transition to the new market segments on April 4, 2022, have for the time being been calculated and disseminated only daily with a closing price, with the intention that they would be used as statistical indicators. In this regard, we have received many requests from market participants and investors to be able to track the price movements of each market during trading hours.

Based on these requests, we have decided to change the calculation frequency of the market segment indices to a real-time basis from the current end-of day basis in order to further enhance their functionality as statistical indicators, as well as reference indicators for investment decisions.

In addition to this initiative, considering investment needs corresponding to the new market segments, JPXI will work towards the provision of new indices whose universes are the new market segments, which focus on functionality as an investment target.