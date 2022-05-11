JPX Launch Of Real-time Calculation Of Prime, Standard, And Growth Market Indices

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) hereby announces the launch of real-time calculation for the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market Index, Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market Index and Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market Index, which are currently calculated on an end-of day basis.
Outline of Real Time Calculation
Applicable Indices
Real time calculation will be applied to three indices: the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market Index, Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market Index and Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market Index (all price return stock indices; hereinafter referred to as "market segment indices").
Frequency of Calculation
The market segment indices will be calculated every 15 seconds instead of the current calculation of once a day, and will be disseminated via the market information system (FLEX).*
- FLEX connection specifications and "Policies Regarding Usage of Market Information" are scheduled to be revised in line with this.
Date of Change
June 27, 2022 (we will make further announcements if there are any changes to the schedule.)
Purpose of Change and Initiatives Going Forward
The market segment indices, which launched in line with transition to the new market segments on April 4, 2022, have for the time being been calculated and disseminated only daily with a closing price, with the intention that they would be used as statistical indicators. In this regard, we have received many requests from market participants and investors to be able to track the price movements of each market during trading hours.
Based on these requests, we have decided to change the calculation frequency of the market segment indices to a real-time basis from the current end-of day basis in order to further enhance their functionality as statistical indicators, as well as reference indicators for investment decisions.
In addition to this initiative, considering investment needs corresponding to the new market segments, JPXI will work towards the provision of new indices whose universes are the new market segments, which focus on functionality as an investment target.
(Reference) Outline of Market Segment Indices
|Names of Indices
|Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market Index
Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market Index
Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market Index
|Component Issues
|The common stocks of all issues listed on each respective market segment
|Calculation Method
|Free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted
|Base Date/Base Value
|April 1, 2022 / 1,000 points
|Dissemination of Index Data
|Index data (base market value, changes in constituents, etc.) for the market segment indices are provided via the Index Data Service.
Note: There will be no impact on or change to the Index Data Service as a result of the change in calculation frequency, and the same index code as before will be used. Please note that this index code is different from the one disseminated via the market information system (FLEX).
Please refer to the TSE Index Guidebook for more details on these indices.