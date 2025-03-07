JPX Data Services To Be Offered On Snowflake

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (“JPXI”), a leading global provider of Japan’s financial market data, announced that J-Quants Pro datasets will be offered on Snowflake’s market-leading data cloud platform later in March 2025. This is the first of JPX’s rich and varied data services that will be disseminated via Snowflake as part of the two companies’ priority partnership.

J-Quants Pro Data Service

J-Quants Pro is a service that offers corporate users extensive historical data and wide coverage of the Japanese market. The lineup includes the below datasets, with more being gradually added. J-Quants Pro’s high quality data enables subscribers to conduct highly granular and in-depth market analysis.

J-Quants Datasets Detail Breakdown Trading Data Trading by Type of Investors Margin Trading Outstanding (Issues Subject to Daily Publication) Margin Trading Outstanding (Weekly) Listed Issue Information Financial Summary / Statements (BS/PL) Derivatives Trading Volume and Open Interest by Trading Participant / Open Interest by Issue ToSTNeT Super Large Lot Stock Prices (OHLC) Outstanding Short Selling Positions Reported Off-Auction Distribution Off-Auction Share Buyback (ToSTNeT-3)

With this new integration, current J-Quants Pro subscribers will be able to access their datasets via Snowflake at no additional cost, supplementing the existing API and SFTP access options. Data trials on Snowflake will be available from the middle of March.

Please access the website above for dataset specifications, sample data, or to apply for a J-Quants Pro subscription.

Future of JPX Data on Snowflake