JP Jenkins Embraces AI Tech For ESG Reporting

JP Jenkins (www.jpjenkins.com), the UK’s largest private marketplace for unlisted securities, has today announced its first deployment of AI technology. The solution, from data science specialists Insig AI, provides access to the company’s Transparency and Disclosure Index (TDI) reports.

Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director at JP Jenkins commented:

“There’s a lot of hype surrounding AI but we have absolutely recognised the benefits that solutions like Insig AI’s TDI can deliver in scrutinising corporate behaviour. With a significant volume of data to work through, AI can help form a consensus opinion with just a fraction of the resource it would take a traditional analyst team to achieve the same outcome.”

Insight AI provides a ready-made toolkit that allows users to quantify and explore datasets. By searching, filtering, analysing and benchmarking company disclosures, peer group comparisons can be generated in an instant, traceable and economical manner, with the Transparency and Disclosure Index driving ESG insights.

Richard Bernstein of Insig AI added:

“The team at JP Jenkins presented us with a classic use case for AI technology. It needed the ability to rank and review the clarity and relevance of a company’s sustainable reporting in relation to its peers. This technology allows it to identify sectoral trends and match these with data visualisations, delivering comprehensive reports quickly and efficiently. We are delighted to be partnering with JP Jenkins”

As a technology-centric company, JP Jenkins expects to make further considered AI deployments as part of its growth plans, where the business case clearly justifies such innovations.