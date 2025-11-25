JP Jenkins And Ledgy Announce Strategic Partnership To Transform Private Company Equity Management And Liquidity

P Jenkins, the UK’s largest liquidity venue for unlisted assets, and Ledgy, the leading global equity and share plan management platform powering thousands of high-growth private and public companies globally, today announced a strategic partnership designed to deliver an end-to-end solution for private companies seeking sophisticated equity management alongside enhanced liquidity opportunities.

The partnership brings together JP Jenkins' expertise in facilitating private company listings and trading with Ledgy's advanced equity management and compliance automation technology, creating a seamless end-to-end solution for growth-stage companies, their investors, management teams, and employees.

Bridging Equity Management and Liquidity

"Companies want to offer better liquidity to their stakeholders, whilst preserving the integrity of their equity structures. To achieve that, we are combining Ledgy's sophisticated equity and share plan management capabilities with our trading infrastructure. This partnership represents a significant advancement for private companies navigating the complexities of growth capital” said Andrew Foster, Founder of InfinitX, the owner and operator of JP Jenkins.

Companies using Ledgy's platform to manage their cap tables, share plans and equity structures will now have a natural route to provide liquidity opportunities through JP Jenkins' specialised trading platform, while maintaining clean records and automated compliance processes. As a result, this collaboration addresses a critical gap in the private company ecosystem by connecting equity administration with accessible liquidity pathways such as secondaries.

Complementary Strengths, Shared Vision

The partnership leverages the natural synergies between both organisations' service offerings:

• Integrated Technology: Ledgy's equity data and comprehensive compliance automation will support JP Jenkins' client records throughout the trading lifecycle, streamlining processes and reducing administrative burden.

• Enhanced Market Access: JP Jenkins' trading platform will serve as a liquidity pathway for investors and employees of Ledgy's client companies, creating new opportunities for the realisation of stakeholder value.

• Shared Expertise, Complimentary Regulatory Permissions: Both companies serve international growth-stage, pre-IPO private companies with overlapping needs for capital raises, sophisticated equity tracking, and eventual liquidity events.

• Curated solutions: JP Jenkins offers both a Matched Bargain facility and the new JP Jenkins Private Market (as regulated under PISCES), when companies are looking to connect buyers with sellers. This flexibility enables Ledgy users to select the most appropriate platform for them and their investors, optimising taxation and regulatory structures.

"We're excited to partner with JP Jenkins to provide our growth-stage private clients with seamless access to liquidity solutions," said Armon Battig, co-founder & co-CEO at Ledgy. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting companies throughout their entire growth journey, providing modern solutions for secondaries and liquidity opportunities for their stakeholder communities, up to the point of IPO and beyond."

Creating Market-Leading Solutions

The partnership positions both organisations to deliver a unique value proposition: a partnership solution that enables private companies to provide liquidity opportunities to their investors, management teams, and employees on a specialised exchange. Ledgy’s part of the solution maintains accurate equity records through time-saving automated processes, offering transparency and flexibility with intuitive dashboards, fully customisable on-demand reporting, and real-time data for all stakeholders.

This end-to-end approach addresses the evolving needs of both growing and steady-state private companies, which seek to balance stakeholder liquidity with operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.