Journey Mentor And Tappit Unveil 5-Year Groundbreaking Partnership To Elevate Traveller Experience

Tappit, the global payment, rewards and data ecosystem for travel, retail, sports, events, stadiums, and Journey Mentor, the leading travel-tech SaaS company that have created proprietary easy-to-use solutions to solve the travel industry’s challenges, announce a five-year partnership to design and deliver a data-driven loyalty and customer experience programme.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the travel industry as Journey Mentor and Tappit join forces to revolutionise customer engagement through cutting-edge technologies and data-driven strategies. Partnering with Tappit, a proven leader in seamless payment solutions, Journey Mentor aims to enhance consumer loyalty in the travel industry and deliver unparalleled travel experiences.

Under the terms of the partnership, Tappit’s white label technology will allow Journey Mentor customers to make purchases using their mobile phones, paying for their transactions quickly and efficiently - without the need for a physical wallet or cards. The data and insights around customer behaviour deliverable only via Tappit’s real-time data suite will give Journey Mentor unprecedented clarity of view.

Features, designed to increase revenues and customer loyalty, offered to Journey Mentor’s clients and their customers include the ability to:

charge a wallet from a credit card in an approved currency and /or an IBAN transfer;

hold a balance in various agreed currencies and transfer between currencies in a single user’s wallet;

pay from a single/multiple currency (per the requirements of the user) in a wallet to a payment gateway and/or an IBAN account;

maintain the balances in wallets in a currency with minimal currency risk (e.g. USD, EUR, etc.);

pay an invoice or transfer a balance from one user’s wallet to another user’s wallet;

use multiple users’ wallets to pay a single invoice; and

transfer an amount from a user’s wallet to the user’s credit card or IBAN account.

"We are delighted about our collaboration with Journey Mentor, leveraging their exceptional vision and world-class infrastructure. With the integration of Tappit's seamless payment and loyalty solution and the invaluable actionable data and insights it provides, Journey Mentor is poised to revolutionise its customer experience capabilities”, remarked Jon Romm, Global Chief Executive Officer of Tappit. “This partnership promises an unrivalled visitor experience, ensuring each interaction is personalised and optimised. Our combined efforts aim to establish a holistic solution that will be the start of a new era of customer satisfaction," concluded Jon Romm, Global Chief Executive Officer of Tappit.

Paul Sies, Chief Executive Officer of Journey Mentor, stated: “When selecting a partner to drive our loyalty platform, Tappit was the clear and strategic choice. Among a competitive field, Tappit stood out as the sole entity capable of uplifting Journey Mentor's visionary digital strategy. Our pursuit is to establish a foremost customer experience throughout our entire network, harmoniously interfacing with our extensive technological framework. Leveraging the innovative hybrid cashless technology of Tappit alongside its invaluable analytical capabilities, we are poised to revolutionise the customer experience and set new benchmarks and re-create loyalty in our industry.”