José Manuel Campa, Chairperson of the European Banking Authority (EBA) delivered today his openings remarks at the 2020 EBA Policy Research Workshop on the impacts, risks and opportunities of new technologies in the banking sector. The Chairperson underlined the importance of the application of new technologies in the banking sector in a period of increased experimentation and roll-out of new technologies across the EU financial sector and immense technology-enabled change.
José Manuel Campa Opens The 2020 EBA Policy Research Workshop
Date 12/11/2020