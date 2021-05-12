 Skip to main Content
José Manuel Campa, EBA Chairperson, Speaks At The 35th Annual General Meeting Of ISDA

Date 12/05/2021

José Manuel Campa, Chairperson of the EBA, delivered a key note address at the 35th Annual General Meeting of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). In his intervention  Campa talked about the measures taken by banks in relation to COVID-19 and their future support for the recovery after the pandemic. He also spoke about the full, timely and consistent implementation of Basel III and the importance of a high quality regulatory framework for a robust EU banking sector.


