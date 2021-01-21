JonesTrading Hires Troy Draizen As Global Head Of Electronic Trading

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC (“JonesTrading”) announced today that Troy Draizen has joined as Managing Director, Global Head of Electronic Trading in the firm’s New York office. The move comes after a year of tremendous growth for the firm, and will further enhance JonesTrading’s reputation as the leading unconflicted provider of global equity execution.
Mr. Draizen has over fifteen years of experience helping clients outperform their trading objectives by delivering electronic trading excellence through customizing next-generation algorithms, and providing data-driven recommendations to support decision-making.
Prior to joining JonesTrading, he was a Managing Director at Cowen in Global Equity Trading and previously held Managing Director roles at Convergex and KCG.
Alan Hill, CEO of JonesTrading, said: “Our success as a firm over the past 45 years has been based on having market experts provide unparalleled service, and on having a relentless focus on putting our client first. Troy’s expertise with electronic trading strategies will continue to broaden the scope of our capabilities and build on our history of being the leading global institutional equity and options trading firm.”
Troy Draizen, Global Head of Electronic Trading, said: “JonesTrading has a tremendous reputation in our industry for its global execution expertise and unparalleled ability to source and create market liquidity. I am excited to expand JonesTrading’s electronic execution services to their Institutional client base.”