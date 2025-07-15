Jonathan V. Gould Takes Office As The 32nd Comptroller Of The US Currency

Jonathan V. Gould today became the 32nd Comptroller of the Currency, after being sworn into the office by Dr. Michael Faulkender, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Treasury.

President Donald J. Trump nominated Mr. Gould on February 11, 2025, and the U.S. Senate confirmed him on July 10, 2025. Mr. Gould takes over from Rodney E. Hood, who has served as Acting Comptroller of the Currency for the past five months.

Mr. Gould issued the following statement upon becoming Comptroller:

It is a tremendous honor to serve as the 32nd Comptroller of the Currency. I am grateful to President Trump for his faith and confidence in nominating me. And I thank the Senate for confirming me last week, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent for his support throughout my confirmation process, and Deputy Secretary Dr. Michael Faulkender for administering the oath of office to me earlier today.

I am delighted to return to the OCC where I last served as its Senior Deputy Comptroller and Chief Counsel from 2018 to 2021. As noted in my Senate testimony, I believe in President Lincoln’s vision of a national banking system that exists to support the U.S. economy. That system is today one of the crown jewels of American finance. But we should not take it for granted. As Comptroller, I will do everything in my power to ensure its continued relevance and ability to support the financial aspirations of all of us.

I look forward to working with the dedicated and accomplished professionals of the agency to ensure a safe and sound banking system, improve bank supervision and regulation, embrace innovation, and promote fair access to financial services.

I want to thank Rodney Hood for returning to public service and serving as Acting Comptroller of the Currency during the last five months. OCC employees have benefitted from his leadership guiding their work, and I wish him continued success.

Prior to becoming Comptroller of the Currency, Mr. Gould was a partner at the law firm Jones Day. He previously served as the Senior Deputy Comptroller and Chief Counsel at the OCC and twice served on the staff of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, including as its chief counsel. He has spent the bulk of his career in the private sector as a consultant and lawyer, advising banks and other financial services firms on regulatory matters and risk management.

Mr. Gould holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a law degree from Washington and Lee University.