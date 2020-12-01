Jointly Foster A Rational Investment Culture And A Sound Market Ecosystem Shenzhen Stock Exchange Holds The Securities Culture Development Forum & The Awarding Ceremony Of The 2nd National Animation & Comics Contest For Investor Education

To further promote the organic integration and mutual facilitation between investor education and cultural creativity, open a window into finance through animation & comics, build an educational bridge through culture and help cultivate a sound capital market ecosystem, on November 28, under the guidance of the Investor Protection Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), SZSE, together with People’s Daily’s Satire and Humor and Securities Times, jointly held the Securities Culture Development Forum & the Awarding Ceremony for the 2nd National Animation & Comics Contest for Investor Education with a theme to “Jointly Foster a Rational Investment Culture and Cultivate a Good Market Ecosystem”. Relevant leaderships of the Investor Protection Bureau of the CSRC, the Financial Consumer Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China, People’s Daily and SZSE attended the event and delivered speeches. Heads of relevant units in the CSRC system, financial institutions, listed companies and universities, experts, scholars, cartoonists and investor representatives also participated.
Attendees agreed that the capital market needs not only a system of hard rules and regulations but also a healthy and mature culture as soft power. The capital market is an ecosystem, while cultural development is a foundation for the healthy development of the industry and improvement of its core competitiveness. Market participants should fulfill their due responsibilities and work together to nurture and build a capital market culture and create a good market ecosystem that can continue to enhance investors’ sense of gain. During the roundtable dialogue, guests had in-depth discussions on such topics as culture empowering the capital market and the cultural significance of rational investment, and called on market participants to join hands and take a combination of measures to strengthen two-way interaction and communication with investors and bring the cause of investor protection up to a new level through openness and cooperation.
Awards were granted to winning units and individuals for the Animation & Comics Contest for Investor Education. A total of 6,100 works were received for the contest, generating more than 890 million views by investors and were widely commended. Since the contest was launched in July, contestants from financial institutions, listed companies, and universities, securities industry practitioners, and renowned cartoonists had actively submitted their works, which is four times that of last year. The works are professional in terms of content and feature distinct characteristics in various forms including comics, animation, calligraphy, essay, photography, paper cutting, and so forth. They were widely spread via platforms like Douyin, Kuaishou and Toutiao. After rounds of selection and evaluation by the jury and organizers of the contest from the aspects of professionalism, artistry and innovation, a list of 76 winning works was finalized. Centering on investor education and protection, the winners have spread securities investment knowledge, looked back on the development of the capital market, promoted the idea of rational investment, demonstrated the cultural values of the industry and passed on the positive energy of the capital market, greeting the 30th anniversary of the founding of the capital market with their brilliant works.
Financial knowledge publicity and investor protection are important foundations for deepening the financial reform and promoting high-quality development of the capital market. In recent years, SZSE has continuously innovated investor education in form and content, deeply integrated the long-term investment value culture in investor education activities, products and training, and guided investors to strengthen risk identification capability and investment value judging capability and to invest rationally. First, SZSE has rolled out investor education products concerning the reform of the ChiNext Board and the pilot project of the registration-based IPO system including explanatory articles with illustrations and videos, to help investors gain a comprehensive understanding of relevant systems and rules. Second, SZSE has continuously released vivid, fun, and easy-to-understand investor education products such as public-interest advertisements and micro films to enhance the effectiveness of investor services. Third, since the pandemic, SZSE has increased the frequency of live-streaming training sessions and theme lectures, and innovate the form of investor education, and actively provided considerate online investor education services.
Next, SZSE will, based on investors’ need as always, earnestly fulfill regulatory service duties, facilitate standardized development of listed companies in good faith, and strengthen the cultural value foundation of the capital market. SZSE will further strengthen the synergy of market participants and urge intermediaries to fully perform their duties. SZSE will continue to improve the quality of investor education work, guide investors to invest with rationality, jointly cultivate a healthy cultural ecosystem with all parties, and actively contribute to the building of a law-based, transparent, open, dynamic and resilient capital market.