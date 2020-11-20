Joint Trade Associations Paper Requesting An Extension Of The Third-country Benchmarks Transition Period

On November 20, 2020, ISDA and 13 other trade associations, published a paper expressing concern that the EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) third-country benchmarks regime transition period should be extended to end-2025. The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union are in final negotiations on a revision of BMR, with the council having supported an extension to end-2025 in its version of the draft text.
The associations believe this extension is urgently needed to prevent putting EU firms being placed at a competitive disadvantage in global markets and to allow policy-makers to conduct a comprehensive review of the current third-country regime under BMR.