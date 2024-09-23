Joint Trade Association Statement On EMIR 3.0 Effective Implementation Dates

On September 23, ISDA, the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), the European Banking Federation (EBF), the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) and FIA sent a letter urging the European Commission and European supervisory authorities to clarify that market participants are not required to implement the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR 3.0) Level 1 provisions prior to the date of application of the associated Level 2 regulatory technical standards (RTS).

In the letter, the associations state this is to avoid firms being required to implement the requirements of EMIR 3.0 twice—first, to comply with the Level 1 provisions once EMIR 3.0 enters into force and then when the associated Level 2 RTS becomes applicable.