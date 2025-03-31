Joint Statement By Thailand Real Sector And Financial Sector On The Earthquake Incident (March 28, 2025)

Following the earthquake in Thailand in the afternoon of March 28, 2025 which has caused public concern regarding potential impacts on Thailand's economy and financial system, key economic and financial organizations from both public and private sectors convened a joint press conference at the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today (March 31, 2025) to provide investors and the general public with comprehensive information covering various aspects including engineering safety, manufacturing, exports, tourism, as well as financial and capital markets.

Council of Engineers Thailand (COET) President Assistant Professor Dr. Thanes Weerasiri confirmed that post-earthquake inspections of buildings that requested assessment reveal no significant damage to their infrastructure, with the majority receiving green level ratings from official assessments indicating full structural integrity and safety for occupancy. All examined structures demonstrate earthquake resistance as they were designed according to current seismic engineering standards.

Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) Chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul reported that, according to post-earthquake surveys, industrial manufacturing operations across all sectors were largely unaffected by this seismic event, with critical production infrastructure maintaining full operational status. Logistics systems for raw materials and finished goods continue to function normally.

Regarding the tourism sector, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports indicated that the situation has now returned to normal., allowing both domestic and international travelers to confidently resume all planned activities. Thailand remains a safe tourism destination, with government officials maintaining vigilant monitoring of conditions, conducting comprehensive building safety inspections, and providing support to those affected by the earthquake.

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Deputy Governor Roong Mallikamas confirmed the uninterrupted operations of Thailand's payment infrastructure and financial services, including the BAHTNET system, all mobile banking applications, and government disbursement mechanisms. Financial institutions continue to provide normal services for both retail and corporate clients without disruption. The BOT has instructed financial institutions to extend special debt relief for disaster-affected borrowers similar to measures implemented during the 2024 flood crisis, with certain regulatory flexibilities already in place to facilitate this support.

Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) Secretary-General Chuchatr Pramoolpol provided assurance that the OIC will ensure prompt and fair claim processing and settlements. Additionally, the OIC has established an insurance assistance center which is available 24 hours through the OIC Hotline 1186 and the chatbot @oicconnect. He emphasized that Thailand's insurance industry remains financially robust as insurance companies have transferred the majority of building collapse damage risks through reinsurance agreements with international partners.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Secretary-General Professor Dr. Pornanong Budsaratragoon stated that the SEC has ensured the continuous normal operation of the trading systems of SET, capital market participants, and the digital asset exchanges through close collaboration with relevant parties. The reporting and disclosure deadlines have been extended for regulated business operators, listed companies, and securities issuers affected by the earthquake.

SET President Asadej Kongsiri affirmed that the fundamentals of listed companies remain strong and their competitiveness were not compromised by the earthquake incident as the business sector could efficiently handle the situation with uninterrupted business continuity. SET has established thorough operational protocols to ensure full system functionality through close coordination with member companies and relevant parties to facilitate seamless trading activities across all market platforms today.

All public transportation systems, including airports, the BTS Skytrain and MRT rail networks have confirmed normal operations with no damage detected. For more information, please visit