Joint Media Statement: Securities Commission Malaysia And Bursa Malaysia

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and Bursa Malaysia had received reports on Thursday afternoon, 24 April 2025, whereby a few brokers have identified failed client logins or unauthorised access and trading activities executed via limited clients’ online trading accounts.

Actions undertaken thus far to minimise the risk of further unauthorised access and / or trading include the following:

All brokers have been advised to immediately alert clients to undertake passwords / login credentials reset to enhance the security of their accounts; All brokers to implement additional security measures to enhance authentication such as implementing multi-factor authentication and stricter password policies.

Capital market regulators and brokers are on alert and remain vigilant, while working closely to ascertain the root cause of the incident, and to implement any further necessary measures.

We wish to assure all investors that the integrity of Malaysia’s capital market remains intact. The market will open as usual on 25 April 2025. Capital market regulators are committed to ensure the marketplace remains fair and orderly.